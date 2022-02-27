SnowSwap Market Capitalization Hits $543,536.35 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $543,536.35 and approximately $36,590.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00045727 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.54 or 0.07041592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,550.28 or 1.00258959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00044684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00048210 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,744 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.