SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.010-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.46 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.220 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

SolarWinds stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.92. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

