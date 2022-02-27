South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

