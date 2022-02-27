SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $319,879.23

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $319,879.23 and $116,273.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00046375 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.93 or 0.06940313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,348.00 or 0.99659179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00054427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003108 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars.

