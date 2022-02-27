SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 8,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 234,406 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.97.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,778,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 51,672 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Company Profile

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

