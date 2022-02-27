SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 8,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 234,406 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.97.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.
SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPAQ)
Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (SPAQ)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.