SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8,375.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,453.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9,146.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at $183,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of GLDM opened at $37.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $38.87.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.