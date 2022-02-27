Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,893,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,604 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $33,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $14,624,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $9,067,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $7,065,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $6,153,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $5,282,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph P. Schneider acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $143,886. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

SPWH opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse (Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.