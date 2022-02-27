SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 185,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $54.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics (Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.