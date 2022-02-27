Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.91.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $84,514.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $2,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,814,347. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

