Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 111.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Square by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

