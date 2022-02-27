Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 84,674 Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 84,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 14.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 50.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Alector by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alector by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Alector by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $16.00 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.57%. Equities analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

In related news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

