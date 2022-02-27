Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 269.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,470 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,594,000 after purchasing an additional 98,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 101,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 77,892 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 602.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 84,697 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.50. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $155.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.74.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

