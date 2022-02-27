Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,407 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Livent by 17.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Livent by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Livent by 3,501.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 225,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 219,470 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 13.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Livent in the third quarter valued at $516,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,154.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.06. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

LTHM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

