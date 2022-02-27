Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 33,281 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,281 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 99.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 36.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 80,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.46 per share, with a total value of $7,956,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $200,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $3,016,345. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day moving average is $98.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.86 and a 52-week high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises (Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.