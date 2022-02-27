SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $92.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,401,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 23,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.93 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

