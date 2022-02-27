Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Cut to C$78.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STN. StockNews.com cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Stantec by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $753,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Stantec by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,970,000 after purchasing an additional 375,821 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Stantec by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,507,000 after purchasing an additional 289,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.