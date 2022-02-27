Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Cut to C$78.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STN. StockNews.com cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.
Stantec stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10.
Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.
