Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stantec from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.62.

NYSE:STN opened at $50.25 on Thursday. Stantec has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Stantec by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,117,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,929,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after buying an additional 89,716 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after buying an additional 314,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

