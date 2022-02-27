Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Star Bulk Carriers has a dividend payout ratio of 143.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 140.6%.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

SBLK opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SBLK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.