Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on STLC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Stelco in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.06.

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$36.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.86. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$23.73 and a 1 year high of C$51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

