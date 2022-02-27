Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) PT Raised to €28.00 at Societe Generale

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Societe Generale from €23.00 ($26.14) to €28.00 ($31.82) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stellantis from €27.00 ($30.68) to €21.00 ($23.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $19.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.68, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 39.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stellantis during the third quarter worth $47,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 3,112.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

