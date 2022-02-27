Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on STLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($30.68) to €21.00 ($23.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($26.14) to €28.00 ($31.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.40.

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 127.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 181.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,563,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 238,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 12.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 28.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

