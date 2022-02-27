Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,509,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,892,000 after acquiring an additional 216,364 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,775,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,787,000 after acquiring an additional 249,209 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,140,000 after purchasing an additional 840,222 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,244,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,142,000 after purchasing an additional 240,768 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,843,000 after buying an additional 1,027,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

