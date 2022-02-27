Stifel Nicolaus Trims Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Target Price to $18.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.89.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -545.45%.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT (Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.