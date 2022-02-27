StockNews.com Downgrades Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BAX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.38.

BAX opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Baxter International by 327.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 168,094 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 64.3% during the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after purchasing an additional 903,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

