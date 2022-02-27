StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
AMPE stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.51.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.