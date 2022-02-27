StockNews.com Lowers Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) to Hold

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK opened at $144.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $132.02 and a 12-month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.