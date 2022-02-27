StockNews.com Upgrades Gannett (NYSE:GCI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE GCI opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. Gannett has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gannett by 55.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 310,964 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Gannett by 28.2% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 313,646 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 90.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the third quarter worth about $439,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

