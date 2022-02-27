StockNews.com Upgrades Gannett (NYSE:GCI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
NYSE GCI opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. Gannett has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Gannett Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.
