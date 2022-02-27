Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 26.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 36,361 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 79.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 28.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after buying an additional 157,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 144.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 24,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $139,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $87,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $19.61 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.16.

STOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

