Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 709 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,933,000 after purchasing an additional 783,220 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,088,000 after purchasing an additional 648,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,261,000 after purchasing an additional 617,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $97.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.