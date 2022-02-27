Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New $3.91 Million Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 56,077 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $292,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,405 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,080,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,402,681,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 1.97. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.