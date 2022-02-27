Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 5,378 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Chevron by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.42.

Shares of CVX opened at $140.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.49 and a 200 day moving average of $114.67. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50. The firm has a market cap of $270.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,365 shares of company stock valued at $87,600,457. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

