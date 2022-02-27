StrongHands Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $176,606.83 and $14.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,597,147,720 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

