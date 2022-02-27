SunContract (SNC) Price Reaches $0.0231 on Exchanges

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SunContract has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. SunContract has a market cap of $2.83 million and $237,769.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

