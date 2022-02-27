Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.93

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.93 and traded as low as $20.41. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 13,037 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $332.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 147.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 236.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

