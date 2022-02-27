Susquehanna Cuts Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target to $10.00

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,636,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.