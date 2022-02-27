Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) will post $163.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.59 million and the highest is $166.00 million. Switch posted sales of $130.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $671.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $671.00 million to $672.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $747.73 million, with estimates ranging from $741.35 million to $757.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.18.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $26.06 on Friday. Switch has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 153.29 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.53%.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $4,745,400. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Switch by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Switch by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Switch by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 425,635 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Switch by 1,146.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after acquiring an additional 601,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,364,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

