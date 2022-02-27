Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $15,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNH. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.14.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $69.53 and a one year high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

