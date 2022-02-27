Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.44.

NYSE:SYY traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,531. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.26. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sysco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 928,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,969,000 after buying an additional 50,572 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 905,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,140,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

