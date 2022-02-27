Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $87.25. 2,444,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.26. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $87.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.44.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

