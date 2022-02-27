Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Taboola.com in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

TBLA opened at $6.65 on Friday. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,149,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Taboola.com by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,599 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,504,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,230,000. 31.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

