Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

TCMD opened at $19.33 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $383.18 million, a P/E ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

