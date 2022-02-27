Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 97,516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $383.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.52. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

