Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,801 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 28,836 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $183,137,000 after buying an additional 107,978 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,898,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,343,000 after purchasing an additional 379,303 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,602,378 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $200,112,000 after purchasing an additional 343,914 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,506,739 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after purchasing an additional 668,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031,551 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Tapestry stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

