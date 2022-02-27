TEGNA (TGNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TGNA stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.
About TEGNA (Get Rating)
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TEGNA (TGNA)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.