TEGNA (TGNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,368,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,398,000 after acquiring an additional 730,363 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,214,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,534,000 after acquiring an additional 34,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 178,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TEGNA by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after buying an additional 30,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in TEGNA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 334,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

