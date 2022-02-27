TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Buys $65,415.28 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,415.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,579 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,017.46.

On Friday, February 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,610.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $117.50.

On Thursday, February 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,875.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,950 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $22,893.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $56,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 4,993 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $58,617.82.

On Monday, January 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a market cap of $179.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $17.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TELA Bio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.