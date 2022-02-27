Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating and issued a SEK 121 target price (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a SEK 125 price objective (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.50.

ERIC opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,913 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,587,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

