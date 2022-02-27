Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXRH. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day moving average of $89.50.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.