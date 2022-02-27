The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.88. 409,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. Andersons has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 25,593 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,058,782.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $726,916.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,589. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Andersons by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Andersons by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after buying an additional 41,566 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Andersons by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 564,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Andersons by 104,210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,252,000 after buying an additional 72,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

