The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $97.12 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,128,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,835. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $61.25 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

