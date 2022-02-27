The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,526,000 after purchasing an additional 108,705 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,598,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,315 shares of company stock worth $23,085,155. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

Shares of EL opened at $300.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.28 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

